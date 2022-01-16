FIFA Suspends Pape Gueye Of Senegal

Share

Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye has been suspended by Fifa because of a transfer dispute.

The 22-year-old, who is part of the Teranga Lions’ Afcon 2021 squad, did not feature in Friday’s 0-0 draw with Guinea due to the ban.

The suspension comes after the player signed a pre-contract with Watford in April 2020 but changed his mind and joined Marseille as a free agent without the knowledge of the EPL side.

“There were problems between Watford and Marseille on a transfer. Fifa has suspended him,” said Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, according to AFP.

“Until we appeal, he cannot play with us. We knew it, in reality, five minutes before the kickoff (of the game against Guinea).”

Gueye becomes the second player at the Afcon 2021 to receive a suspension from FIFA after Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo was banned earlier in the week.

Gbohouo’s ban came after he violated doping rules. The 33-year-old tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe