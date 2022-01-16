Hwende Humiliates Mwonzora

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance will on February 1 launch a voter registration blitz meant to encourage thousands of citizens to participate in coming polls.

This was said by MDC Alliance Secretary General, Charlton Hwende on Friday.

According to the MDC Alliance, ZEC is sabotaging the voter registration exercise across the country.

“On the 1st of February the voter registration Blitz is going to start. I would like to thank the Citizens who helped in donating 150 000 flyers that you see being printed here for Mash East Province.

Our branches will soon do door 2 door village by village voter mobilization drive,” said Hwende.

The MDC Alliance Secretary General also exposed Mr Douglas Mwonzora’s “hypocrisy.”

“The Alliance Agreement ceased to exist after the Elections that is the reason why we created a party with a constitution called MDC Alliance Party in Gweru 2019.

This is exactly what Mwonzora is saying here. He is now being used by ED as a puppet Opposition Party Leader.”

The Alliance Agreement ceased to exist after the Elections that is the reason why we created a party with a constitution called MDC Alliance Party in Gweru 2019. This is exactly what Mwonzora is saying here. He is now being used by ED as a puppet Opposition Party Leader pic.twitter.com/moV3xZrFFG — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) January 15, 2022

On the 1st of February the voter registration Blitz is going to start. I would like to thank the Citizens who helped in donating 150 000 flyers that you see being printed here for Mash East Province.Our branches will soon do door 2 door village by village voter mobilization drive pic.twitter.com/UhunuwwGbf — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) January 15, 2022