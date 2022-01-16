Mliswa, Zivhu, Kasukuwere To Support ED In 2023

Temba Mliswa, Saviour Kasukuwere and Killer Zivhu

Former Zimbabwean minister Saviour Kasukuwere, former Chivi West legislator Killer Zivhu and outspoken Zimbabwean politician and the current Member of Parliament for Norton Constituency Temba Mliswa have resolved to support Emmerson Mnangagwa during the 2023 election.

This was revealed by Killer Zivhu on Twitter when he captioned a photo he took with the other two former Zanu-PF politicians.

Said Zivhu,

“We have resolved to remain Zanu-pf members no matter what may come, We have also agreed to support President ED during 2023 elections. Kudzoswa kana kusadzoswa mumusangano , will not stop us to support ED 2023.”

Kasukuwere had captioned his picture, “Met two maverick Zimbabwean politicians. Interesting catching up with two comrades who have gone through a lot and are tactical politicians. Wish them well in their political journey.”