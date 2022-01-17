Bushiri Mourns Church Leader

I am greatly pained and grieved to learn of the tragic shooting to death of Apostle Eric Bhuka, one of our ECG Pastors in South Africa.

What’s even troubling is that our Apostle was shot at the prayer mountains, where he went to pray, preparing for the Great Entrance this Sunday.

I celebrate you, Apostle Eric. You came, you preached, you won souls and, at your journey’s end, you have gone back to where we will all return after finishing the mission of preaching Jesus Christ.

Rest in glory, Apostle.

Shepherd Bushiri