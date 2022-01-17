Domestic Worker Jailed 20yrs For Abusing Employer’s Grandson

By A Correspondent- A 31 year old Rusape domestic worker, who was fully aware of her status, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she sexually abused her employer’s grandson, aged between 9 and 11, on several occasions.

Precious Chitseko of Mhukayesango Village in Nyazura had no legal representation when she recently appeared before regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo.

Chitseko was convicted after overwhelming evidence was presented in court and the magistrate did not suspend any part of the sentence.

Prosecuting, Tawanda Munjanja told the court that the accused abused the juvenile when his grandmother had visited her daughter. Said Munjanja:

Chitseko and the juvenile are not related. On dates unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from 12 October 2020 to 09 November 2020, the juvenile was left in the custody of the accused person whilst his grandmother visited her daughter in Chegutu.

During that period, the accused person had sexual intercourse with the complainant without his consent on several occasions.

The matter only came to light when the complainant disclosed the matter to his grandmother on 26 February 2021.