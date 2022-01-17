Douglas Mwonzora Political Days Are Numbered

By Jefferyson Chitando

_Sabbath Sermon on Mount Zimpolitics

The political days of Mwonzora are numbered

Mwonzora hear hear the words of the crying people of Zimbabwe ” You joined the MDC democratic liberation struggle in 2005.Why then should you come to destroy the people’s struggle?”

_The People’s President Nelson Chamisa read 1 Samuel 30:8 “David inquired of the Lord; ” Shall i pursue after the band?Shall i overtake them? He answered him ” Pursue for you shall surely overtake and shall surely rescue”

Just like President Nelson Chamisa, David found the enemy had destroyed the City of Ziklag and had taken “captive women and all who were in it.Both small and great…..carried them off and went their way”

Mwonzora like the Amalekites who raided Ziklag did raid MDC Alliance during lockdown.

He took Harvest House, recalled Mps and councillors, Provincial offices, name of the party, slogan of the party and colour of the party.

If President Nelson Chamisa and the MDC Alliance spiritually read the capture of Ziklag ( 1 Samuel 30) and David’s request from God its easy to understand that being captured isnt the problem. The problem is not asking God to Pursue , to overtake and rescue ALL

The time has come fro MDC Alliance led by Advocate Pastor Nelson Nehemiah Chamisa to *Led as we PURSUE, OVERTAKE AND RESCUE ALL

We will ÷

●pursue our 2018 parliamentary seats

●pursue and rescue our 2018 local government seats

●pursue , overtake & rescue Harvest House

●pursue and rescue the MDC Alliance from ZanuPF lite led by Mwonzora

● PURSE , OVERTAKE AND RESCUE ALL

Tovuyako Mwonzora….pfuma yokuba inozvimbira.We cant allow the 1999 spirit of the struggle to be hijacked by a Johnny come too late.When we congregated in Rufaro in September 1999 Mwonzora was comfortably enjoying in United Parties of Bishop Abel Tondekai Muzorewa.Is he the man we can allow to hijack the MDC Alliance in order to donate it to Mnangagwa’s ZanuPF?

🇿🇼🤚🇿🇼Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good