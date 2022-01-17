Drunkard Kills Man With A Log

By A Correspondent- A 45 year old man from Gokwe, Midlands Province died on the spot after he was struck with a log on the head by a drunk man at a farm in West Nicholson, Matabeleland South.

His attacker has since been arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Matabeleland South Police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the case, which occurred on Thursday at Majota Farm at around 2pm.

She identified the accused person as Mduduzi Sibanda (25) of River Block Two in West Nicholson and the deceased as Gideon Majoni from Chitekete area in Gokwe.

“The accused was drunk at the farm shop and was threatening to beat people who were at the shop. The now-deceased arrived at the shops not knowing what was happening.

The accused pulled two logs and hit the late on the stomach and on the head and he died on the spot,” she said

Insp Mangena said a report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the accused person, who is facing murder charges.

The deceased’s body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

Insp Mangena urged members of the public to always act responsibly even when under the influence of alcohol to avoid loss of life.

“We continue to urge members of the public to value the sanctity of life.

When drunk it is better to go home and sleep than to act irresponsibly, which may drag innocent family members into dealing with situations that can be avoided.

“We appeal to members of the public to also help prevent such cases if possible than to watch innocent lives being lost,” she said.-statemedia