Emmerson Mnangagwa Top Aide Endorses President Chamisa Programme

Share

Tinashe Sambiri

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambassador to China on Saturday honoured President Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance when he shared an announcement for an official function held by the abducted activist Netsai Marova and Chamisa’s Secretary for Policy Joana Mamombe.

The ambassador forwarded the message to a group of Zimbabweans set to be addressed by MDC Alliance MP Joana Mamombe and the MDC’s Secretary For Diaspora Affairs, Clifford Hlatshwayo.

The meeting was starting at 8pm on Sat and the ambassador only came back to distance himself after 10pm saying he had accidentally reposted the MDC Aliance Chamisa announcement.

The meeting had ended by that time, which was over 2 hours later.

Ambassador Chedondo claimed his post “was an accidental repost.”

He said he, “was scrolling the citizens posts when this happened.

“I will never be a messenger for the MDC.For the record I remain ZANU Pf and as Ambassador I serve all Zimbabweans.

“Once again I encourage all to desist using the platform as a vehicle for party political messages disguised as goodwill posts. “

“But the ambassador can’t say I made a mistake…because if you’re forwarding something, you would know your contacts, that is the group you are directing it to,” a source told ZimEye.

The meeting was an engagement for students in China.