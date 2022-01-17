“I Will Never Be A Messenger For MDC Alliance”: Zim Ambassador To China

By A Correspondent | Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ambassador to China, Major Gen. Martin Chedondo, on Saturday honoured Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance when he distributed an announcement for an official function held by the abducted Activist Netsai Marova and Chamisa’s Secretary for Policy Joana Mamombe.

Publicising Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance…Major Gen Martin Chedondo, seen here during an international peace keeping military operation

The ambassador had forwarded the message to a group of Zimbabweans who want to be addressed by MDC Alliance MP Joana Mamombe and the MDC’s Secretary For Diaspora Affairs, Clifford Hlatshwayo.

The meeting was starting at 8pm on Sat and the ambassador only came back to distance himself after 10pm saying he had accidentally reposted the MDC Alliance Chamisa announcement.

The meeting had ended by that time, which was over 2 hours later.

Ambassador Chedondo said his post “was an accidental repost.”

He said he, “was scrolling the citizens posts when this happened.

“I will never be a messenger for the MDC. For the record I remain ZANU Pf and as Ambassador I serve all Zimbabweans.

“Once again I encourage all to desist using the platform as a vehicle for party political messages disguised as goodwill posts.”

But the ambassador can’t say I made a mistake…because if you’re forwarding something, you would know your contacts, that is the group you are directing it to, a source told ZimEye.

The meeting was an engagement for students in China.