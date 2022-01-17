Kasukuwere Denies Plotting Mnangagwa’s Ouster

By A Correspondent- Exiled former Zanu PF political commissar Savior Kasukuwere said he had no links with Zanu PF youth Sybeth Musengezi, who is challenging the legitimacy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Musengezi has instituted legal proceedings against the ruling party over processes that led to Mnangagwa’s rise to power in 2017.

Speaking to NewsDay on Sunday, Kasukuwere dismissed the allegations as “childish ramblings and conspiracy theories”.

NewsDay was interviewing him on his meeting with

outspoken former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu and Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) met in South Africa last week.

Kasukuwere, Zivhu and Mliswa were pictured together, raising speculation in Zanu PF that the trio could be plotting a comeback.

Kasukuwere, a former cabinet minister during the Robert Mugabe era, is in exile in South Africa along with other G40 members.