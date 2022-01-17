MDC Alliance Members Arrested For Breaching COVID-19 Rules

By A Correspondent| Masvingo Criminal Investigation Department police officers have arrested two opposition MDC Alliance members for violating COVID-19 regulations.

The two Alec Tabe and another one named Nerupandai are represented by advocate Mafa and advocate Martin Mureri respectively.

Nerupandai and Tabe are accused of convening an MDC Alliance meeting in Masvingo urban yesterday in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

Tabe and Nerupandai are in Masvingo central police station.

-More to follow….