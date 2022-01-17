Owen Ncube In Another Political Misfortune

By- Fired CIO minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube’s has lost his self imposed Zanu PF Midlands provincial vice chairmanship.

Mudha lost his party’s top post barely a week after he was fired from the cabinet by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ncube was, however, given a far less influential position of secretary for production and labour during a rescheduled provincial coordinating committee (PCC) held in Gweru at the weekend.

The PCC was rescheduled after violence unleashed by Ncube’s thugs the previous weekend ended the meeting prematurely.

A ZANU PF insider told NewZimbabwe.com that Ncube was given the position as a mere consolation. He said:

He was given the position of provincial secretary for production and labour as a mere consolation but politically he is finished.

At the previous meeting, Ncube had smuggled a controversial list that was supposed to make the provincial executive. It was however rejected by ZANU PF structures in Midlands.

The controversial list, which was packed with Ncube’s loyalists, included former Mbizo Legislator Vongai Mupereri as secretary for administration, Shurugwi South MP, Edmund Mkaratigwa as finance Secretary, among others.

Instead, former ZANU PF youth league deputy secretary Edward Chakanyuka Chiherenge will deputise provincial chairperson Larry Mavima, who was imposed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mkaratigwa is now the secretary for administration, Chirumhanzu MP Barbara Rwodzi becomes secretary for finance, Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Paul Mavima is the new secretary for legal affairs.

In his address to the new executive, Mavima called for unity and implored party officials to stop denigrating each other. He said:

My plea to you comrades as your chairman is that we unite and or at the least attempt to unite.

In retrospect, our differences are very minor as we all claim to be 100% behind HE E D Mnangagwa our current and future President in 2023 and one united Zanu PF party led by our current praesidium who have all clearly stated their support for Cde Dr E D Mnangagwa as the sole candidate for the 2023 General. elections.

Let us now put our personal differences aside and rally to win the Bye Elections and the 2023 General Elections. I as your chairman.