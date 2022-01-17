Police Ban Machete Carrying In Gokwe

By A Correspondent- Police in Gokwe have banned the carrying of machetes and other dangerous weapons as a way of curbing the rise in cases of murder, particularly those involving crimes of passion, Southern Eye has established.

Officer commanding Gokwe district, chief superintendent Tsitsi Chikono said the ban would be effective for three months.

“Due to the rise in crimes of passion and use of weapons, the carrying whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display of any of the following weapons; catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, spears (and) any traditional weapon whatsoever is looking likely to occasion public disorder or a breach of peace,” she said.

“I hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons in Gokwe district or part thereof for a period not exceeding three months that is from January 20 to April 20, 2022.”

Chikono said any member of the public seen carrying such weapons would be arrested.

The prohibition order comes at a time when Gokwe has been recording rising cases of domestic violence.