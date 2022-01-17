Warriors Disaster- Biti Takes A Swipe At Mnangagwa, Zanu PF

Tinashe Sambiri|The Warriors’ woeful performance at the AFCON Tournament in Cameroon emanates from Zanu PF bungling, MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti has said.

The Warriors lost 0- 1 to Senegal and fell 1- 2 against the Flames Malawi.

Hon Biti said coach Norman Mapeza and his technical should not be blamed for the Warriors catastrophe- rather the Zanu PF regime led by Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa dented the team’s overall performance due to corruption and looting of resources.

Hon Biti said:

Norman Mapeza & his team need to be congratulated for effort . But truth is they stood no chance.Thanks to #ZANU bungling there has been no football for 2 years despite science & bubbles allowing sport to be played safely in COVID conditions.

Truth is regime does not care about sport or anything else.That stadia had been allowed to collapse & that Zim had no stadium allowed to hold an international match is an indictment .In

@KirstyCoventry

Zim has a clueless minister mesmerized by #ZANU fatigue..

@online_zifa

The dismissal of the

@online_zifa

Board without due process & in breach of

@FIFAcom

statutes ,weeks before tournament to allow a son in law to take over running of football was another disasterZim football like the country itself requires a new disruptive beginning .What a shame.

Hon Biti