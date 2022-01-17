ZIM FOOTBALL NEEDS A COMPLETE OVERHAUL

It never rains but pours for our Warriors. Our national pride, hopes and dreams as a nation have been shattered again by the lukewarm performance of our beloved Warriors.

By Leonard Koni- Who has bewitched us or maybe its the poor preparations from the football controlling board ZIFA?

Since the Warriors first maiden appearance in 2004 they have never qualified to the next round. Watching the Warriors playing in their first two games was like watching a sheep being led into a slaughterhouse.

The Africa Cup of Nations is every country’s dream to take it and prove to the continent that they are the champions of African football.

As a nation we really need a complete engine overhaul of our football system.

I will not solely blame the poor performance of the Warriors at this African soccer jamboree but our football is still in its intensive care unit and needs to be given a lifeline. I feel like our government has not done enough to support the development of football in the country and only want to show up if national teams have qualified. Sponsorship is lacking and many soccer Academies are struggling to run.

Since the outbreak of the corona virus our local football was sentenced to the life imprisonment and labour house.

Our football was on dearth bed for almost two and half years. We have not been playing football in the country whilst our neighbours were knocking the ball around during the same conditions of COVID 19.

We need to critically look into this problem and solve it once and for all. We must go back to the drawing board and revitalise and resuscitate junior football.

This tournament has extensively exposed the weak technical team and Zifa at large. It was a very tough assignment for both Norman Mapeza and his contigent of players. Some players lack seriousness when playing for the national team.

Tournaments like Africa Cup of Nations are all about results not positives. Poor tactics cost our gaffer the game. There is no honour in defeat.

Our last game against Guinea is likely to be another defeat if we are not careful. Technically we are out of the race as we are the only team in the group without picking up points All our hopes and dreamshave been shattered.

Zifa is another impediment to the development of the football in the country.

As it stands we don’t have a proper data base of Under 17 , Under 21 even Under 23. During early 80s we used to have a powerful Under 23 which was a feeder to the national team and a lot of players graduated from Under 23 to the main squad. Where is ZIFA putting those developmental funds to?

Now that our skipper Knowledge Musona has served so well and is now about to hang up his boots and retiring very soon after this tournament, who is going to replace him and when are we going to have hungry strikers?

Player motivation is of paramount importance but the timing should not put unnecessary pressure on the players to perform like some people who would like to come in with their motivation at the last minute. We will always say Go Warriors Go.