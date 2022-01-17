Zivhu, Kasukuwere, Mliswa Meeting Irks Zanu PF

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF bigwigs are reportedly worried after exiled former party commissar Savior Kasukuwere, outspoken former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu and Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) met in South Africa last week.

Kasukuwere, Zivhu and Mliswa were pictured together, raising speculation in ZANU PF that the trio could be plotting a comeback.

Kasukuwere, a former cabinet minister during the Robert Mugabe era, is in exile in South Africa along with other G40 members.

He is accused of being behind a court challenge by a ZANU PF youth, Sybeth Musengezi, who has instituted legal proceedings against the ruling party over processes that led to Mnangagwa’s rise to power in 2017.

But speaking to NewsDay on Sunday, Kasukuwere dismissed the allegations as “childish ramblings and conspiracy theories”.

Meanwhile, Mliswa said there was nothing wrong with his meeting with Kasukuwere and Zivhu. He said:People are coming up with all sorts of conspiracies just because we were together.

I was expelled from ZANU PF by a faction involving Kasukuwere — and if anything, I should not be with him, but there is more to life than politics.

We were not plotting anything, and I will continue meeting whoever I need to. Soon I will post pictures with Chamisa too; he is my sekuru (uncle) just like Kasukuwere or Jonathan Moyo (former Higher Education minister).

The intricate web of totems links us. Now, should I shun that because of politics? No.

Mliswa and Zivhu are both ZANU PF critics but claim they are fully behind Mnangagwa’s “vision”.

Added Mliswa:

As for ZANU PF, as a party, it’s clear that it has lost itself and in its current state, it is a rogue entity that is going against the principles of the liberation struggle.

It has been hijacked by a lot of mafikizolos who have no DNA of the party. The ZANU PF I belonged to stuck to the founding principles of the struggle.

Thus on the basis of those principles I have never been out of ZANU PF. The current power holders in the party have kicked out people with the real DNA of ZANU PF.