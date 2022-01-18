Arrested MDC Alliance Masvingo Members To Appear In Court Today

18 January 2021

Wezhira Munya

Yesterday, Masvingo Criminal Investigation Department police officers arrested ward 4 member Mr Alec Tabe, ward 4 coordinator and Masvingo youth provincial member Ms Alaika Time.

Tabe and Nerupandai slept in police cells and will appear in Masvingo Magistrate court today at 9am.

Advocate Martin Mureri said, “Yes, l can confirm that Tabe and Nerupandai were arrested yesterday and slept in the cells at Masvingo Central police station. They will appear in court today at 9am.”

The police are accusing Tabe and Nerupandai for organizing ward 4 MDC Alliance meeting violating COVID-19 regulations.

It seems MDC Alliance led by President Chamisa is a banned organisation.

MDC Alliance members are subjected to ill-treatment from police. Interestingly, Tabe and Nerupandai have been arrested after Mnangagwa proclaimed 26th March 2022 as day for by elections. MDC Alliance members are not allowed to campaign.

Contrary, Zanu PF had violent provincial meeting yesterday at Great Zimbabwe University Education Campus in industrial site. No Zanu PF member was arrested , as Chadzamira and Mavhenyengwa faction fight each other yesterday.

On saturday last week, MDC T in Masvingo held their meeting to select candidates and no one was arrested.

MDC T led by Mwonzora and Zanu PF are being treated with kind gloves by police.

Tabe is represented by advocate Mafa and Nerupandai is represented by advocate Martin Mureri.