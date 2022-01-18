Chadzamira Disrupts Zanu PF Meeting

By-Defeated Zanu PF chairman for Masvingo province, and the area’s Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira allegedly hired thugs and disrupted a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting.

Masvingo Mirror reports that Chamira hired machete-wielding thugs who assaulted newly elected provincial committee members forcing the postponement of the meeting.

The meeting was scheduled to start at 11 am but failed to kick off because of violence and closure of the gate to the venue by the thugs who claimed that Mavhenyengwa was trying to rig the provincial executive election.

Police officers deployed at the PCC stood with arms akimbo as the thugs ran amok.

Chadzamira did not come to venue.

Incoming secretary for science and technology Tavara Mudukuti and John Chikomo had to seek medical attention after reporting the cases at Masvingo Central.

Zanu PF Masvingo Province chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa confirmed the violence to The Mirror and said it was architected by Chadzamira’s brothers who coordinated the thugs.

The meeting had to be postponed because the thugs denied all provincial members entry into Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) school of education in the industrial area where the meeting was supposed to take place. Some elderly women sustained various degrees of injuries after they were pushed and shoved by the drunk thugs.

“It is true that machete wielding gangs from Mashava disrupted our PCC meeting. They attacked Tavara Mudukuti, John Chikomo and Kunaka. I am yet to do a follow up and check how they are doing and whether they have filed Police reports. The thugs are not party members and we do not know them.

“Three of Chadzamira’s brothers were leading the violence acts including Dennis,” said Mavhenyengwa.

Masvingo province Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa referred questions to national Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Chadzamira’s close allies including his younger brother Dennis who has a pending assault case, Ron Muvenga, Energy Mutodi, Korona Manyama and Chivi RDC chairman Godfrey Mukungunugwa most of whom were ousted from the provincial committee were seen hovering with the thugs by The Mirror.

Mudukuti was attacked at around 1 pm by Bizilias Mhisha who is a younger brother to Chadzamira’s driver Julius, as he tried to enter the venue. Sources close to the matter told The Mirror that Mudukuti filed a Police report.

The thugs who were sitting in a grey kombi with registration plates AEK 2352 near the gate into venue blocked every elected member aligned to Mavhenyengwa from entering the premises.

“The thugs began drinking in the morning and Police officers watched from a distance as the thugs harassed and blocked PCC members from entering the meeting venue, sources said.

Efforts to get a comment from Chadzamira were futile as his mobile phone rang unanswered.

The Mirror also witnessed the thugs pushing an elderly woman to the concrete pavement for saying they should let elected members into the venue. She suffered bruised elbows.

Sources also said that Police did not make any arrests at the instruction of Chadzamira who is also shielding his younger brother Dennis from being arrested after severely assaulting a political opponent in Zanu PF elections on December 28, 2021 at King Mine Hall in Mashava.

Dennis’ matter was reported to Masvingo CID Law and Order under CR 96/12/21 and Police is yet to arrest him and other involved suspects. Sources told The Mirror that Chadzamira barred the officers from arresting his brother.

