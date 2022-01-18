Diplomat Killer Denied Bail

By Court Correspondent | ZimEye | A -23-year old Eritrean national who murdered his father, a World Health Organisation (WHO) diplomat in cold blood, Daniel Niyata Fussum was Monday denied bail by Harare magisrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Daniel, believed to be a drug addict also stabbed her mother 13 times after she tried to restrain him.

His mother is currently battling for life in hospital, the court heard.

The suspect is facing murder and attempted murder charges and was remanded in custody to January 31, 2022.

The deceased is Daniel Fussum aged 53.

It is the State’s case that Daniel had a misunderstanding with his father and used a kitchen knife to stab him killing him instantly before stabbing his mother who tried to restrain him. – ZimEye