Mliswa To Meet Chamisa After Weekend Kasukuwere SA Encounter

By A Correspondent- Norton member of parliament (independent) Temba Mlisawa said he was planning to meet with the MDC-Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Mliswa said this to NewDay when the private daily asked him why he was with the former Zanu PF political commissar Savior Kasukuwere.

Mliswa’s pictures with Kasukuwere and expelled former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu went viral on social media at the weekend.

Mliswa said there was nothing wrong with his meeting with Kasukuwere and Zivhu. He said:

People are coming up with all sorts of conspiracies just because we were together.

I was expelled from Zanu PF by a faction involving Kasukuwere — and if anything, I should not be with him, but there is more to life than politics.

We were not plotting anything, and I will continue meeting whoever I need to. Soon I will post pictures with Chamisa too; he is my sekuru (uncle) just like Kasukuwere or Jonathan Moyo (former Higher Education minister).

The intricate web of totems links us. Now, should I shun that because of politics? No.

Mliswa and Zivhu are both Zanu PF critics but claim they are fully behind Mnangagwa’s “vision”. Added Mliswa:

As for Zanu PF, as a party, it’s clear that it has lost itself and in its current state, it is a rogue entity that is going against the principles of the liberation struggle.

It has been hijacked by a lot of mafikizolos who have no DNA of the party. The Zanu PF I belonged to stuck to the founding principles of the struggle.

Thus on the basis of those principles I have never been out of Zanu PF. The current power holders in the party have kicked out people with the real DNA of Zanu PF.