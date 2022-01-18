Warriors vs Guinea: Facts

Zimbabwe will face Guinea in their final match at the Afcon 2021 this evening.

The Warriors are already out of the competition after successively losing to Malawi and Senegal.

The team moved its base from Bana to Yaounde due to the fixture schedule as the other Group B match – Malawi vs Senegal – will be played concurrently at Kouekong Stadium in Baffousam.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Competition: Afcon 2021, Group B – Matchday 3

Date, Kick-off time & Venue: Tuesday 18 January 2022, 6 pm CAT (Zim/SA) at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe