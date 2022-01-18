Zanu PF Regime Afraid Of People Power – Tabe

Tinashe Sambiri|Three MDC Alliance members who were arrested in Masvingo on Monday were granted bail at the Masvingo Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The three, Aleck Tabe( aspiring councillor for ward 4, Masvingo Urban), Mrs Chakabuda and ward 4 coordinator Mr Nerupandai were granted RTGS $ 5000 bail each.

The three were arrested for facilitating voter education and mobilization programmes.

They were represented by Advocate Martin Mureri and Advocate Mafa.

Speaking to ZimEye.com, Tabe said:

” We know that the regime is afraid of the people’s struggle. We are determined to fight for change. There is no going back.

We will fight for the freedom of suffering citizens to the end.”

