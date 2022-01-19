Malema Invades White Owned Restaurants

By- Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), leader Julius Malema Wednesday visited restaurants in South Africa to assess the employment ratio of South Africans against that of foreign nationals.

This comes as local nationals are complaining that businesses are employing foreign nationals leaving them to languish in poverty.

Analysts view the move as a departure from Malema’s African brotherhood philosophy, which considered “fellow Africans” as equal to South African nationals.

The change in Malema’s approach to immigration issues and South African Immigration Politics follow the victory of Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA, in some local government authorities.

Below is EFF’s statement on Malema’s tour of restaurants:

CIC Julius Malema will conduct a visit to restaurants to check the employment ratio between South African citizens and foreign nationals.

The visit will consist of an interaction between CIC Julius Malema and the management of these restaurants, to check their labour policies, staff compliment and ensure that our fellow Africans are not exploited and locals are employed to a satisfactory level.

The visit will be conducted under the following details:

Venue: Kreme Restaurant. Mall of Africa. Midrand

Time: 10:00 Date: Wednesday, 19 January 2022 (TODAY)