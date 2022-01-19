Woman Dramatically Kidnapped In Harare CBD

By-A 30-year-old Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of kidnapping a woman in the Harare Central Business District.

Jethro Mubaiwa was facing kidnapping charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

The court heard that on January 11, the complainant proceeded at corner Baines Avenue and Eight Street where she then parked and sat on the passenger seat while waiting for someone.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa then arrived and found the complainant seated on the front passenger seat in the car with no one on the driver’s seat.

The court heard that Mubaiwa suddenly entered the car and took off at high speed along a road towards Avondale.

It is the State’s case that Mubaiwa then drove to Avondale Police after the complainant pleaded with him to drop her.

Upon arrival, the complainant reported the matter leading to Mubaiwa’s arrest.

-State media