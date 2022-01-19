Zanu PF Throws Mudha Allies Under The Bus

By- Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairman Larry Mavima has disqualified two Kwekwe Central constituency parliamentary by-elections aspiring candidates on violence and vote-buying allegations.

Bishop Kandros Mugabe and Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube, who intended to stand in the impending parliamentary by-elections, were both disqualified for allegedly dragging the name of the party into disrepute.

Mugabe lost in the 2018 elections, and Ncube is the nephew of former State Security Minister Owen Ncube.

“I can confirm that the provincial executive has decided to disqualify both Energy Ncube and Kandros Mugabe for bringing the name of the party into disrepute through violence and vote buying,” said Mavima.