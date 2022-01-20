Chinamasa Says MDC Alliance Will Lose By-elections

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF secretary of finance Patrick Chinamasa has claimed that the main opposition MDC Alliance would not win the March 26 by-elections became its leaders Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti allegedly called for sanctions to be imposed on Zimbabwe.

In a long thread that he posted on Twitter, Chinamasa said Chamisa and Biti committed “unpardonable” sins by calling for imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

It was not clear from Chinamasa’s statements when Chamisa and Biti allegedly called for the imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“I address this tweet to Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti in their capacities as lawyers (although the first mentioned is a lawyer more in title than substance, skill and experience, and not as political leaders. I just want to remind them of two things.

“First, when they asked foreign countries to impose sanctions against Zimbabwe and for foreign forces to intervene militarily to stop the revolutionary land redistribution programme, not only did they dig their own political graves, but they committed unpardonable acts of treason,” Chinamasa tweeted.

“Second, that in terms of our national Constitution and electoral Law, the Americans, the British and the Europeans, who have supported and sustained them from their formation, and who, at the request and instigation of MDC, imposed, extended and intensified the sanctions against Zimbabwe and its population, have no right to vote in the forthcoming parliamentary and local authority by-elections gazetted to take place on March 26, 2022.

“They ought to know that being regularly invited as honoured guests to the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] and Pentagon (US), M15 HQ [United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency] gives them no political capital that can translate into votes for them and will not save the MDC Alliance from the political rout that awaits them come March 26, 2022.”

Chinamasa said the people of Zimbabwe should reject “quislings”.

“For this treachery, the mass revolutionary party Zanu-PF will execute its revolutionary mandate and politically bury the MDC-A and its allies in the forthcoming by-elections on March 26,” he said.

Chamisa and Biti referred all questions on the issue to the MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, who blasted Chinamasa’s utterances describing them as very unfortunate.

“Their President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) told them to stop moaning about sanctions, which as a matter of fact, were imposed because of the Zanu-PF misrule. It’s not sanctions. Rather, it is corruption by regime elites which has brought this nation to its knees,” Mahere said.

“The people voted for the MDC Alliance in 2018, and they will vote for it again. You (Chinamasa) are frothing at the mouth and invoking incendiary language because the whole country is saying that you have no answer to this resounding call for change and new, ethical leadership.”