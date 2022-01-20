MDC Alliance Bemoans Worsening Economic Quagmire

Tinashe Sambiri|The clueless Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is watching helplessly as prices of basic continue to rise.

In a statement on Monday, the MDC Alliance blamed the Zanu PF regime regime for the pathetic state of the country’s economy.

“The prices for basic commodities continue to rise.

The price of bread has gone up to $201 from the previous $175, which is a 14.8% increase. 1USD can barely buy one loaf.

Civil servants continue to earn peanuts.

Let’s register to vote for a stable economy.

RegisterToVoteZW #CitizensActionForChange #6millionvotes,” MDC Alliance said.