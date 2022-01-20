Mnangagwa Seizes Zivhu Car

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has seized a Parliamentary vehicle belonging to former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu.

On Tuesday Zivhu fumed over the seizure of the car by the State.

“Zimbabwean Government ‘s way of dealing with criticism, yakaoma chokwadi out of more than 30 fired Mps , ndini ndoga ndatorerwa motor ne Zimra yandakapiwa me Paliament, kkkkk zvakaoma zve Boyz idzi , but I will continue driving hangu handizofambi netsoka.”

Zivhu also mocked sacked Masvingo State Minister Ezra Chadzamira accusing him of celebrating his demise at one point.

“My State Minister Cde Chadzamira, let it go, inga ini ndakanzwisisa wani mandibvisa from number 4 , mu Province to number 20 and then to zero, nhasi iwe nevanhu vako morambireyi kubva. Vamwe tisu tine ropa re huku ,iwe uneremunhu ndosaka uchiramba kubva, inga hako munhu washe.”

The controversial politician took a swipe at the regime for demonizing perceived Zanu PF foes.

“Kasukuwere Chamisa, Jonathan Moyo, Sikhala , Biti, Hopewell and others , they are all Zimbabweans ,they deserve a right to say what they want about their Country, let’s stop treating each other like foreigners in our Mother land , because they don’t agree with you.”