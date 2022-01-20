Owen “Mudha” Ncube’s Nephew Booted Out In Primaries

By A Correspondent- Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) disqualified the nephew of under-fire former State Security Minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube from contesting in the party primary election for Kwekwe Central.

The elections are slated for this Friday to select candidates who will contest in the March 26 primary elections.

The Kwekwe Central parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo in 2020.

However, Wednesday, the Zanu-PF PCC met and disqualified Ncube’s nephew, Energy Ncube, and the party’s losing 2018 parliamentary candidate Kandros Mugabe.

“The provincial executive held a meeting today (Wednesday) and resolved to disqualify Kandros Mugabe and Dhala (Energy Ncube) from the race,” said a source.

He said the disqualifications were due to the violence that rocked Zanu-PF internal polls last year with both Energy Ncube and Mugabe accused of fanning the disturbances.

“The party resolved to disqualify them following episodes of violence in the run-up to the primary polls and also dividing the party,” the source said.

Energy Ncube confirmed the disqualification.

“I come to you with a very heavy heart. Asi chandoda mese muzive ndechekuti everything happens for a reason. It’s sad that I have been disqualified and so has Kandros Mugabe,” he said.

“Reasons for the disqualification will be disclosed, but let’s not lose focus.”

Mugabe was not immediately available for comment.

Zanu-PF PCC has resolved to field former Kwekwe deputy mayor, John Mapurazi, as its Kwekwe Central candidate in March.

Mapurazi is going to face off with the MDC Alliance candidate, Judy Tobaiwa, and MDC-T’s Mbekezeli Ndlovu.

Mudha was fired as minister early this month by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on charges he was behind the violence that occurred when the Midlands PCC held a meeting held in Gweru to fill up vacant executive posts in the province.