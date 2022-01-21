Chamisa Gets 5,000 Watts From MDC Diaspora Structures

Share

President Nelson Chamisa received a 5,000 watts mobile Public Address System which was handed over by the MDC A Secretary for Diaspora .

The PA system was donated by MDC Alliance External Assemblies working with Sec Clifford Hlatswayo and the Diaspora affairs team . The President thanked Zimbabweans in the Diaspora for coming together to support the struggle. The PA system will be useful in the forthcoming bi elections and 2023 campaigns .

President ⁦@nelsonchamisa⁩ says thank you for the PA System.



External assemblies & the entire Zimbabwean Diaspora we appreciate you.



“When Job lost everything, they didn’t know he will get double.” Says our president.



👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Retweet if you are happy again. pic.twitter.com/ZL2fh1dzYI — MDC Alliance Diaspora Affairs (@MDCA_Diaspora) January 20, 2022

The MDC A is now raising money to support candidates for bi elections . Vice President Karenyi Kore will address Zimbabweans in the diaspora and all external assemblies on Saturday at 7pm Zim time on the MDC A Diaspora Affairs Twitter spaces. Don’t miss out. Let’s help get the recalled MP’s and Clrs back by supporting the Diaspora Affairs fundraiser.

NgaapindeHakeMukomana