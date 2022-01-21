NgaapindeHakeMukomana

President Nelson Chamisa received a 5,000 watts mobile Public Address System which was handed over by the MDC A Secretary for Diaspora .
The PA system was donated by MDC Alliance External Assemblies working with Sec Clifford Hlatswayo and the Diaspora affairs team . The President thanked Zimbabweans in the Diaspora for coming together to support the struggle. The PA system will be useful in the forthcoming bi elections and 2023 campaigns .
The MDC A is now raising money to support candidates for bi elections . Vice President Karenyi Kore will address Zimbabweans in the diaspora and all external assemblies on Saturday at 7pm Zim time on the MDC A Diaspora Affairs Twitter spaces. Don’t miss out. Let’s help get the recalled MP’s and Clrs back by supporting the Diaspora Affairs fundraiser.