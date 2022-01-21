Drama In MDC As Suspended Khupe ‘Fires’ Mwonzora

By -In a dramatic move hours after MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora announced that he had suspended his deputy, Thokozani Khupe, the latter said she had fired the former.

Mwonzora Thursday said he had Khupe and her loyalist and former party spokesperson, Mr Khaliphani Phugeni, for allegedly taking MDC-T matters to court.

There are also high suspicions that Mwonzora planned to recall Khupe from Parliament.

Khupe, through her spokesperson Mr Ntando Ndlovu, declared that her suspension is null and void.

“I must point out that as far as we are concerned Douglas Mwonzora does not have any authority to fire anyone from the party because as far as we are concerned, he is not the party’s president.

According to our party constitution, if a party member joins or supports another political party, he or she automatically fires himself or herself from the party,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“Douglas Mwonzora wrote a letter to Zec stating that MDC-T will contest the upcoming by-elections using the MDC Alliance name so he automatically fired himself from the party.

You will recall that we were recalling people from Parliament based on that particular section 5.10.(a) when they insisted that they are MDC Alliance.

So, when Douglas Mwonzora is saying he is MDC Alliance it means that he has fired himself from the party in terms of our party constitution.”

The country is set to hold by-elections on March 26 and most of the vacant seats emerged as a result of elected MDC-T members being recalled for claiming that they belonged to the Mr Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance party.

He said Khupe will today address a media briefing detailing the direction of the MDC-T to the country and party members.

“Dr Khupe is firmly in charge of the party in terms of the constitution.

She is the remaining vice president of the party and she will exercise the functions of the president in the absence of Douglas Mwonzora who fired himself from the party,” he said.

“The rank and file of the MDC-T are not confused; they are clear on what is going to happen going forward.

Suffice to say that standing committee which took those irrational decisions are an illegitimate structure who are just a gang of friends and who have no legal standing.

Therefore, the decisions that they take are rendered null and void.”