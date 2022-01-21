Mwonzora “Sacks” Khupe

By A Correspondent- MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has suspended his deputy, Thokozani Khupe.

In a statement Thursday, Mwonzora’s publicist, Witness Dube said the party was investigating several allegations against Khupe.

Below is the complete statement by Dube:

The MDC T wishes to advise that First Vice President Dr Thokozani Khupe has been suspended.

A letter dated 12 January 2022 was personally delivered to Dr Khupe and her legal team.

The suspension was with immediate effect, pending investigations into the various allegations levelled against her.

Investigations are being conducted by a team led by the party’s Arbiter General.

The suspension is in line with the party constitution and is a result of certain issues that arose.

Once the said issues are investigated and fully resolved, the party will communicate such.