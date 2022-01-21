President Chamisa Implores Citizens To Register To Vote In Numbers

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out that citizens are engines of change.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, President Chamisa called for an inclusive approach in the struggle for real change.

Said President Chamisa:

“DEAR ZIMBABWEAN CITIZEN…

Citizens are the engines that turn the turbines of good governance, a flourishing economy and national prosperity.

WE THE CITIZENS must #RegisterToVoteZW to deliver change and make things happen. Change must happen.

Make it happen! Thank you. God bless you.#Godisinit.”

President Chamisa