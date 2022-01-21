President Chamisa Implores Citizens To Register To Vote In Numbers
21 January 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out that citizens are engines of change.
In a statement released on Thursday morning, President Chamisa called for an inclusive approach in the struggle for real change.
Said President Chamisa:
“DEAR ZIMBABWEAN CITIZEN…
Citizens are the engines that turn the turbines of good governance, a flourishing economy and national prosperity.
WE THE CITIZENS must #RegisterToVoteZW to deliver change and make things happen. Change must happen.
Make it happen! Thank you. God bless you.#Godisinit.”