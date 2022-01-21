Sanii Makhalima Confronts Mnangagwa Over Corruption

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Prominent songwriter, singer and producer, Sanii Makhalima has challenged young people to fight for their future by embracing the democratic fight for change.

Makhalima is a popular multi-talented Zimbabwean singer, songwriter and producer. He is also among the pioneers of the Urban Grooves genre in Zimbabwe.

Makhalima challenged the regime to stop persecuting opposition members.

The musician also said he was ready to support President Nelson Chamisa’s New Zimbabwe vision.

Makhalima said:” I am for change and I support those who say Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana. This is not about Nelson Chamisa, we want a bright future for citizens. Gone are the days of threatening opposition members.”

Veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono commended Makhalima’s brave stance:

“Thank you Sanii Makhalima

@mrmakhalima

for standing up for the people when it matters.

History will remember that instead of choosing to keep quiet as many cowards have done, opting for crumbs from the corrupt table, you chose GOOD over EVIL.

May the lord bless you & your family

Thank you Sanii Makhalima @mrmakhalima for standing up for the people when it matters.



History will remember that instead of choosing to keep quiet as many cowards have done, opting for crumbs from the corrupt table, you chose GOOD over EVIL.

May the lord bless you & your family pic.twitter.com/gb7lNcaFt1 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) January 19, 2022

Makhalima responded:

“Yes yes yes…we cannot continue to live like this ..a whole generation lost…we cannot let our kids go thru what we have gone through…it hurts!! Normalcy is all we ask for…that we can’t even get…sad! May God be with us.”