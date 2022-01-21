Zimbabweans Forced Out Of Rented Houses In S.A

By A Correspondent- Some South Africans are forcing Zimbabwean migrants to move out of their rented houses in Gauteng Province while threatening to burn them.

Members of the South Africa First are undertaking what they call Operation Dudula, moving from house to house and evicting “illegal” immigrants from their rented dwellings in the townships.

In videos circulating on social media platforms, South African nationals are seen harassing people identified as Zimbabweans and ordering them to leave.

Below is one such video posted on Twitter by Phakama Mthwakazi warning Zimbabweans living in Gauteng to be careful.

Foreign Africans who are staying in SA townships around Gauteng, be on the lookout. #OperationDudula is violently removing people and telling them to go home. Your life is important, I pray for the safety of all Africans in that country. #Notoxenophobia pic.twitter.com/I2RhKQ6SmF

— Phakama Mthwakazi 🇿🇼 🇿🇦 🇸🇿 🇦🇪 (@PhakamaMthwaka1) January 21, 2022