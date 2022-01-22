MDC -T Infighting Signals Demise Of Mwonzora Formation

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance Youth Assembly leader Obey Sithole has said the infighting in the MDC- T signals the demise of Douglas Mwonzora’s political formation.

On Thursday Obey Sithole wrote on Facebook:

“The situation in Dhagi’s camp has reached another level. I have a good couch & enough chairs, anyone with popcorn so that we can watch the unfolding drama together? I also have a power bank, in case magetsi anogona kubaya.

Kamwe kabhuru karamba kuitwa mhuru.

Zvisineyi, isu tiri Wero naNero!”

Commenting on the deepening crisis in Zimbabwe, MDC Alliance’s Agency Gumbo urged citizens to register to vote in large numbers:

“We have an obligation as a generation to ensure a Democratic and Prosperous Nation.

A nation where state institutions are competent and efficient , a nation where policies are people centered, a nation where dreams are lived and not buried, a nation of beauty and progress. Such is our God given mandate. #RegisterToVoteZW …tell someone!”

