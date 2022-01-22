Pastor Robs, Rapes Woman

A Church of Christ pastor in Bulawayo recently appeared in court for robbing and raping a woman he had befriended in a bushy area near Entumbane suburb.

Samson Mudimba (37), appeared before magistrate Tancy Dube at Western Commonage Courts where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Magistrate Dube remanded Mudimba in custody to 25 January. Dube advised the suspect to apply for bail at the High court.

It is alleged that Mudimba befriended a woman he had boarded a pirating commuter omnibus with.

The complainant intended to go to her home in the Cowdray Park suburb but the kombi broke down near a fuel station at Matshobane suburb and the driver refused to reimburse them.

It is further alleged that the complainant decided to spend the night at her relative’s place in Entumbane suburb.

Mudimba allegedly told the woman that he was a police officer stationed at Entumbane police station and persuaded her into walking with him.

However, along the way, Mudimba allegedly became violent and grabbed the woman by her hand while threatening to kill her if she screamed.

He reportedly raped the woman once in a bushy area and robbed her of US$54, ZW$40 and R20.

Mudimba also forced his victim to surrender her cellphone before walking off and leaving her stranded.

The woman reported the robbery and rape at Entumbane police station.

An investigation by the police led to the arrest of Mudimba.

More: B-Metro