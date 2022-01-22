President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Zexie Manatsa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late iconic singer Zexie Manatsa as a pioneering legend of music in Zimbabwe.

Manatsa’s death is a devastating loss to the entire nation.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“ZEXIE MANATSA-A pioneering legend! What a gifted musician;what a great life.

My condolences to the Manatsa family & indeed the nation of Zimbabwe for the loss of this bundle of talent.

May The Holy Spirit comfort the family & us all during this very sad moment. RIP Great legend.”

Zexie Manatsa