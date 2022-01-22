Youth Assembly Welcomes Mamombe, Gumbo Appointments: A Deluge Of Gratitude To The Visionary

22-01-2022

The Youth Assembly welcomes the appointment of two of our members Hon Joana Mamombe and Advocate Agency Gumbo. Mamombe who was our Secretary for Policy and Gumbo who was our Legal Secretary were yesterday confirmed as National Executive Committee members of the party.

The latest appointment of the two comes on the heels of former Youth Assembly Secretary General, Gift Ostallos Siziba’s elevation to the Standing Committee late last year.

As the Youth Assembly we would like to extend our deluge of gratitude to the visionary, President Nelson Chamisa for having confidence in young people.

Indeed he has shown us that we are leaders of today and not of tomorrow!

Hearty congratulations to Mamombe and Gumbo.

Behold, the new!

CitizensActionForChange

RegisterToVoteZw

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

Youth Assembly National Spokesperson

Joana Mamombe