Citizens Action Our Priority In 2022 – President Chamisa’s MDC Alliance

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance led by President Nelson Chamisa says 2022 is a year of prioritizing citizens action for change.

The MDC Alliance held a crucial National Executive Committee meeting on Friday to map the way forward in 2022.

According to the party’s deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, citizens action is the main point of concentration in the year 2022.

“We have just finished the National Executive Committee meeting to chat a strategic pathway for the party as we prepare for 2023. This year our strategic focus will be on Citizens Action. Join us as we wage a collective fight to win Zimbabwe for change. #CitizensAction,” Ostallos Siziba said in a statement on Friday.

President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:

“LEADERSHIP is a standard. And that standard is set at the top. Happy and blessed sabbath!”

In a statement the MDC Alliance said:

Today( Friday) the People’s National Executive Committee met to deliberate on issues of national importance and set out the plan for the year ahead. We will leave no stone unturned as we lead the citizens in the fight to win Zimbabwe for change! #NgaapindeHakeMukomana