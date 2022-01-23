English Premier League Weekend Results
23 January 2022
Here are the results of English Premier League games played on Saturday.
Manchester United 1- 0 West Ham
(Marcus Rashford’s 93rd minute winner the difference as United sealed victory in dramatic fashion.)
Leeds United 0- 1 Newcastle United
(Jonjo Shelvey scored the all important goal for the Megpies.)
Everton 0-1 Aston Villa
(Emiliano Buendia’s brilliant first half header was all Steven Gerrard’s men needed to collect crucial three points at Goodison Park).
Brentford 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
(Reuben Neves scored a 78th minute winner for Wolves).- Soccer24 Zimbabwe