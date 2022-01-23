Mat-South Backs Khupe’s MDC-T Faction

By A Correspondent- The fractured opposition MDC-T’s Matabeleland South and South said they were behind Thokozani Khupe’s decision to part with Douglas Mwonzora.

Khupe announced the split of the troubled opposition last week at a press conference in Bulawayo a few hours after Mwonzora suspended her.

Below is the statement by MDC-T’s Matabeleland South supporting Khupe:

RE: MDC T MAT SOUTH PROVINCE STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH PRESIDENT DR THOKOZANI KHUPE

As MDCT Mat South we stand solidly behind the Constitution and President Dr Thokozani Khupe on the decision she took today to save the party from Vulturous shenanigans by a few individuals bent of flouting the constitution.

MDCT is a people’s movement guided by the founding principles as enshrined in our constitution. We will not fold our hands and watch as chaos, greed, power-mongering engulf our movement.

It is time for the party to be returned to its rightful owners who are the members in the branches, wards, districts, and provinces and the general voting public.

We should stand reminded that we embarked on the long journey not to serve a few individuals but to fight the Zanu PF regime and dislodge it from power.

The party to its rightful owners I stand with Dr Khupe Tshisa MDCT Tshisa

Younger Moyo

MDCT Mat South Provincial Secretary