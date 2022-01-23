MDC Alliance Cadre Laid To Rest

Rita Gondokondo Chikarakara Laid to Rest

22-01-22

Leader Rita Gondokondo Chikarakara who passed on on Monday 17 January 2022 was laid to rest today in Hurungwe East Village 5.She died a sudden death on Monday resulting in the family requesting for a postmotem and a forensic test there after;the family shall communicate the results of these tests in Due course.

Speaker after speaker spoke highly of the late MDC Alliance UK & Ireland stalwart.She was indeed an asset to the Chikarakara and Gondokondo families,MDC Alliance at home and abroad and Hurungwe East Constituency.

Rita Gondokondo was born on 20-04-67 and is survived by three Sons namely Evans, Emmanuel and Johnny Chikarakara.She lost her husband who was a police officer at the age of 23.

She was an active and vibrant member of the MDC Alliance family led by the Able and anointed President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.She was in the UK and Ireland Structures (The National Communication Department shall produce a comprehensive obituary soon)

As a Province we have not only lost an illustrious daughter but a hard working party cadre,loving sister and a pillar to lean on.

The void she left will be difficult to fill.

The party was represented by The Provincial Spokesperson Ldr Blessing Mandava,The Hurungwe East Structure led by the Hurungwe East Organising Secretary Ldr Rodger Zuze.

As a province we are indebted to all those who heeded our call to converge and give our heroine a befitting send off.God bless you.

May her Soul rest in power!

#NgaapindeHakeMukomana

TOGETHER WE ARE BIGGER,BETTER & STRONGER

