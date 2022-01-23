Roki Speaks On Mnangagwa Affiliation

By Showbiz Reporter- Zimbabwean musician Rockford Josphat also known as Roki, said he was not a supporter of Zanu PF’s Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Roki said this in a statement responding to the public about the chants “ED Mnangagwa” that Congolese Rhumba musician Kofi Olomide made in their joint Patati Patata song.

Roki’s followers accused him of campaigning for Mnangagwa.

Below is Roki’s statement:

Apologies to all those who were offended by Patati Patata.

The shout out to the President was a way of appreciating him for honoring Our Father, Our Legend Dr. Oliver’ Tuku’ Mtukudzi & Soul Jah Love Musaka.

As a Brand & Artist Roki does not belong to any political party & the music is meant for everyone no matter which political party, race, country or tribe you belong to.

Thank you for your support.