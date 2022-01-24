Fresh Start As Chamisa Dumps Tired, Redundant MDC Brand

Share

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe opposition politics has entered a new down following the dumping by Nelson Chamisa of the old, redundant and contested MDC banner.

Monday, Chamisa showed maturity and courage, launched his new party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and left the MDC brand to Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe.

The youthful and energetic opposition leader said this new political outfit would contest the 26 March by-elections.

On Saturday, the party’s National Council met and resolved to abandon the MDC Alliance name after Mwonzora appropriated the MDC brand and all its variants.