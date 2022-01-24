Its Not My Account, Roki Trashes Widely Circulated Patati Patata Apology

Popular urban grooves crooner, Rockford Josphat, better known as Roki, has dismissed claims he apologised for his hit song Patati Patata, describing the claims as desperate and criminal.

“WHILE I usually do not respond to posts on social media associated with my name, it has come to my attention that a YouTube account with my name is posting on other accounts responding to questions about me or commenting on works I have done or intend to do with other artists.

I would like the public to know that comments associated with my name on the account Roki zw do not belong to me, Rockford Josphat, or Roki as most of you know me. I do not even have an active YouTube account

My only social media accounts are Facebook, – Roki Josphats Official @rokijosphatofficial and Instagram – roki_zw

Any other account claiming to belong to me apart from the ones above should be ignored.

This “ghost” is misrepresenting the respect given to our head of State, Honourable Emmerson Mnangagwa in the hit song Patati Patata and our late legend and father Dr Oliver Mtukudzi and dear colleague and brother Soul Jah Love. May the two musicians’ souls rest in peace.”

Roki’s clarification follows misrepresentations by some news outlets and gullible social media users which were fuelled by a mischievous post by a ghost account in his name.

The “ghost” account wrote on YouTube: “Apologies to all those who were offended by Patati Patata. The shout out to the President was a way of appreciating him for honoring Our Father, Our Legend Dr,Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi and Soul Jah Love Musaka.”

Roki said the comment should be dismissed with the contempt.

“I view the comments as disrespectful and unfortunate to the honorable people mentioned and artists and producers I worked with on the hit song Patati Patata.

It is unfortunate that a number of innocent people including myself have fallen victim to cyber bullying and misrepresentation on social media thus affecting their social standings in society, professional careers, families and reputations. It is also sad that some media houses have published stories based on those social media posts without consulting me or my management team.

I encourage all Zimbabweans to desist from creating fake accounts that are aimed at misrepresenting their professions, social standings, other people and reputation. I also encourage media houses and individuals to double/cross check with the person involved if contents on the account they want to quote does belong to the person at hand.”

-Online