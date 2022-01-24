Kasukuwere’ Return’ Shakes Zanu PF

By- Former Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere’s last week imminent return announcement has shaken the party’s bigwigs.

Kasukuwere announced that he was preparing a comeback to Zanu PF to “save Zanu PF” and to stop all injustices against his colleagues in exile, caused the party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa to e an angry statement.

In an interview with The Standard on Friday, Kasukuwere said Mutsvangwa’s angry statement exposed the panic among party leaders. He said:

Mutsvangwa’s response shows that the Politburo and those who claim to be leaders of the party are already engaged and feeling the heat.

An arrest is not a thing to be feared if you are a revolutionary who is standing for what you believe in and if you have the mandate from the people. Mnangagwa was arrested, Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo and the late Nelson Mandela and others…

He said if he were to be arrested, it will be confirmation that Mnangagwa is afraid of losing power to him.

Last week, ex-members of the national youth service pledged loyalty to Kasukuwere but ZANU PF director for Information Tafadzwa Mugwadi said Kasukuwere and former NYS members were wasting their time.

Kasukuwere has been linked to a plot to challenge Mnangagwa in the 2023 general elections and has also accused Kasukuwere of being the brains behind the High Court application by party activist Sybeth Musengezi challenging Mnangagwa’s 2017 ascendancy to power.

More: The Standard