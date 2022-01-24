Killer Zivhu Letting Go Of Chivi South, Says I am Honoring Pledge To ED

Former Chivi South legislator Killer Zivhu yesterday said he would not be contesting the March 26 by-elections as an independent candidate.

Zivhu was expelled from Zanu-PF in June 2020 after he called for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

He told NewsDay yesterday that he was not contesting because he had promised Mnangagwa that he would not do so.

Zivhu claimed that he had been supporting Zanu-PF for the past 22 years, hence it was difficult for him to renounce the ideologies of the ruling party even if he was expelled.

“I made a pledge to the President ED (Emmerson Mnangagwa) that I am not going to stand as an independent” he said.

“It is not true that I will contest as an independent. I am not even in Chivi, I am in Harare. I will not even go to Chivi. I will abide by my promise to ED and continue supporting him.

“I started working with Zanu-PF and I have supported the party so much since 1995 through donations and pledges. I am a principled person. I have been preaching the Zanu-PF ideology for over 22 years.”

Added Zivhu: “Now that I have a misunderstanding with my fellow comrades within the party, it does not mean that I should then renounce the same ideologies. I will continue supporting Zanu-PF although I was fired. Take this as an example, there are some people who support Manchester United, but they have never been to England, nor do they have the cards from the team. Some support Dynamos, but have never been to Harare that is the nature of die-hard supporters. It’s in the blood.”

Zivhu served as a Zanu-PF councillor from 2000 to 2017 before he won the Chivhu South parliamentary seat in the 2018 elections.

-Newsday