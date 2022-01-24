Mliswa Drops Bombshell Against Chris Mutsvangwa

By A Correspondent| Firebrand Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has dropped a bombshell about Zanu PF Secretary for Information Chris Mutsvangwa saying him and expelled former G40 faction member Savior Kasukuwere once worked together to push for the then vice President Joice Mujuru dismissal from government.

Mliswa said Mutsvangwa was panicking following his meeting with Kasukuwere together with another controversial politician Killer Zivhu.

“Mutsvangwa is panicking about my meeting with Kasukuwere because he knows that at some point they worked together and he has files on him. I will be home soon and will lay it all out.

“He talked to him about seeking to assume the VP’s position after the exit of Mai Mujuru. Even the ascendancy of Chiwenga made him sour that is why he doesn’t like Chiwenga. The truth will come out,” said Mliswa.

The motormouth Norton legislator has been on an onslaught attacking Mutsvangwa in what appears to be residues of their clash in the 2018 parliamentary elections.