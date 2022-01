Mnangagwa Ally Dies

By- Zanu PF Chitungwiza Ward 20 Councillor Innocent Jenje has died.

In a statement expressing its condolence message, Chitungwiza Municipality said the town has lost “a young dedicated councillor keen to see an improvement in service delivery.”

Chitungwiza Deputy Mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka said the deceased suffered a headache.

-Herald